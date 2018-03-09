Oil edges up as President Trump set to meet N. Korea's Kim

The two will likely meet by May and Kim has pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, South Korea's national security chief said late on Thursday after briefing White House officials on talks between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The White House said Trump would accept the invitation at a place and time to be determined.

The news lifted Asian stocks markets, and pulled crude oil futures along with them, traders said.

Brent crude futures were at $63.79 per barrel at 0753 GMT, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their previous close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures <CLc1> were at $60.24 a barrel, up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Despite these increases, Brent and WTI are on course for weekly declines of almost 1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Traders said the weakness is due to soaring output from the United States ‘C-OUT-T-EIA’, which has risen by 23 percent since the middle of 2016, to 10.37 million barrels per day (bpd).

"The market continues to struggle to shake off an excess supply... (boosted) by increased supply from a growing U.S. shale patch," ANZ Bank said on Friday.

Thanks largely to shale drilling, the United States now produces more crude than top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia pumps more, at almost 11 million bpd.

"It seems only a matter of time before the U.S. becomes the biggest oil producer in the world. The main question which keeps investors busy is when exactly this will be reached," Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at Dutch bank ABN Amro, said in a note to investors.