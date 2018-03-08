Shams, Ministry of Economy reinforces ties with Japan

Spearheaded by Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, the delegation included Fagr Kasim Ali, Media Sector Development Director of Shams, along with other key government entities and major private sector companies, to strengthen synergies between the two countries and initiate business partnerships and investment opportunities.

"We are honoured to contribute to the Ministry's active efforts on promoting the UAE’s position in global markets. Our participation made a significant impact on promoting Shams’ vibrant ecosystem to co-create and learn. It also positively highlighted our unique smart services and facilities available for Japanese companies and Government, enhancing our long-standing relationship with Japan," said Al Midfa.

The delegation led discussions on developments and opportunities with key Japanese Government organisations and media and entretainment businesses such as Japan External Trade Organisation; DMM.com, a Japan-based hub for start-ups and SMEs; Cool Japan Fund, a semi-government investment fund that supports entreprises in expanding overseas; Media Create, a research and data analyst provider of digital entertainment industry and Japanese console gaming market; CBRE, a global real estate firm; Japan International Broadcasting company, a subsidiary of Japanese national public broadcasting organisation; and Tokyo Contents Incubation Centre, a government incubator that provides facilities for start-ups in the digital content industry.