Forbes Middle East unveils 31 Arab billionaires

Construction and chemical tycoon, Nassef Sawiris, tops the list with an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion. He is followed by three Emirati business moguls—Abdullah Al Ghurair, Majid Al Futtaim and Hussain Sajwani, with an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, $4.6 billion and $4.1 billion respectively.



None of the previous year’s Saudi billionaires made it to this year’s rankings.



This year Forbes US chose to abstain Saudi Arabia billionaires from the list. Last year Saudi billionaires were worth $42.1 billion, this year they were expected to be worth more considering the rise in oil prices and capital markets globally.



As a result, the total wealth of Arab billionaires has fallen from $123.4 billion to $76.7 billion, and 11 have dropped off the charts: last year there were 42; today there are 31.

