SEDD receives Sharjah Book Authority

The delegation was headed by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, which was received by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and number of employees.



The two sides discussed a number of common issues related to the public interest and exchanged ideas about some of the procedures adopted. The delegation also learned about the structure and strategy of the work in the common areas in addition to the latest technologies and solutions used in the Department. Besides, they looked into the common issues and means of enhancing cooperation to serve all sectors in Sharjah especially in the area of publication.



Sultan Abdallah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed on the importance of the visits between the local and federal entities due to the several benefits that promote the process of development of the country.

During the meeting, the Department reviewed the procedures related to issuing licenses. He also clarified that the regulations in the registration and licensing of enterprises help to create an attractive environment for investments under the emirate's infrastructure, facilities, and services as a result of the cooperation of government entities in Sharjah to provide all support to businessmen and investors.



On the other hand, the delegation expressed their gratitude for the great reception of SEDD. They also emphasised on the importance of strengthening the cooperation with the Department which contributes to the development of the mutual work system, therefore to attain outputs that serve all parties that will help in improving the levels of services provided to investors. All of this will help in creating a strong economy that is characterised by knowledge and sustainability, will also support attracting foreign investments in all sectors, as well as will enhance the competitiveness of the country at the global level. In the end of the meeting, the two parties stressed on the importance of strengthening future cooperation in line with the standards of government service that the federal and local government look forward to.