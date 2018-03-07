UAE's non-oil trade with Japan hits AED53.5 billion: Minister of Economy

The minister made the remarks during his participation in the UAE-Japan Strategic Business Forum, in the presence of Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Kosaburo Nishime, during which he noted that Japan's technology-oriented investments in UAE have significantly contributed to the country's developmental drive, especially in areas of advanced technology, renewable energy and healthcare. He pointed in this regard to the presence of more than 100 Japanese firms operating in the UAE in addition to 200 agencies, and 10,000 Japanese trademarks registered nationwide.



The UAE is a key strategic partner for Japan," the Japanese minister said, affirming his government's keenness to buttress partnerships ties to yet a higher level.



On the sidelines of the forum, Al Mansouri, attended the signing of three memos of understanding by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) with the Department of Economic Development-Abu Dhabi, the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development and Department of Industry and Economy- Fujairah.



For his part, Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, Head of Strategy & Planning at Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, said the conference was a good opportunity to present Dubai's successful Sharia'-compliant finance model, while reviewing prospects of joint cooperation in furtherance of the sustainable development goals in the two countries, one main objective of which is to build a knowledge-based economy.



The minister made the remarks during his participation in the UAE-Japan Strategic Business Forum, in the presence of Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Kosaburo Nishime, during which he noted that Japan's technology-oriented investments in UAE have significantly contributed to the country's developmental drive, especially in areas of advanced technology, renewable energy and healthcare. He pointed in this regard to the presence of more than 100 Japanese firms operating in the UAE in addition to 200 agencies, and 10,000 Japanese trademarks registered nationwide.



The UAE is a key strategic partner for Japan," the Japanese minister said, affirming his government's keenness to buttress partnerships ties to yet a higher level.



On the sidelines of the forum, Al Mansouri, attended the signing of three memos of understanding by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) with the Department of Economic Development-Abu Dhabi, the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development and Department of Industry and Economy- Fujairah.



For his part, Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, Head of Strategy & Planning at Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, said the conference was a good opportunity to present Dubai's successful Sharia'-compliant finance model, while reviewing prospects of joint cooperation in furtherance of the sustainable development goals in the two countries, one main objective of which is to build a knowledge-based economy.