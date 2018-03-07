SCCI and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department organise the 5th edition of the “Acres” exhibition

The exhibition, which is organised by the Real Estate Sector Business Group that falls under the umbrella of the SCCI, was announced at a press conference that was held on Tuesday at the SCCI headquarters. The exhibition will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from the 21st to the 23rd of March.

The Acres exhibition, one of the most prominent events in the real estate industry, attracts and encourages developers and investors to take advantage of the boom in the real estate market, and to learn about the latest developments in the UAE, Gulf and Middle East real estate markets, as well as providing an opportunity to meet with investors closely.

Acres 2018 targets real estate developers, construction companies, real estate agents, banks and financial institutions, architectural and interior design firms, governmental real estate agencies, insurance companies, legal consultancy firms, property management companies, property owners, engineering companies and project management companies.

The conference was attended by Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for the Communication and Business Sector at the SCCI, Saeed Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Real Estate Sector business Group, and representatives from the governmental, private and media entities that are sponsoring the exhibition, as well as a number of heads and directors of government departments in Sharjah and representatives of the media.

Promotion of investment areas

Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for the Communication and Business Sector at the SCCI, stated that the organization of Acres for the 5th consecutive year stems from the Chamber's keenness to promote real estate projects and investment opportunities available in Sharjah, and to support the real estate sector in light of the real estate boom and urban development witnessed by Sharjah and the UAE. He added that the real estate sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UAE, with an estimated value of more than Dh918 billion (US $250 billion).

Acres is one of the initiatives of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of commerce and Industry. The business group’s objectives include activating communication with the private sector, identifying the real estate sector’s challenges and opportunities and the means of dealing with them, seeking to improve the performance of the real estate market by launching effective and specific work programs, launching initiatives that support the business of the private sector and enhance its role in the economic community, and encouraging investments and working to inform investors of the available opportunities.

Acres has succeeded in becoming a prominent avenue to promote the various different opportunities and prospects available in the UAE real estate market. The exhibition has also become an annual platform that brings together the most prominent real estate developers, property owners, and property consultants to form mutually beneficial partnerships that also benefit the local real estate market.