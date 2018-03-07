Lego revenues drop in 2017 - first decline in 13 years

The family-owned building-block maker registered an 8-per-cent drop in full-year revenue to 35 billion kroner (5.8 billion dollars).



The net profit also declined. It was 7.8 billion kroner (1.29 billion dollars) compared with 9.4 billion kroner in 2016, Lego said.



"2017 was a challenging year and overall we are not satisfied with the financial results," chief executive Niels B Christiansen said in a statement.

Revenue declined in mature markets in North America and Europe but Lego said it was confident it could return to growth. The company saw "strong potential" in China where it recorded double-digit revenue growth.



As part of efforts to reach new markets in the Middle East and Africa, it planned to open an office in Dubai at the end of this year.

The unlisted company said 2018 had begun with smaller inventories and it registered an uptick in December sales in seven of its 12 main markets.



Top-selling products during the year included Lego City, Lego Ninjago, Lego Star Wars, Lego Duplo and Lego Friends.

Lego employed about 17,500 people at the end of last year, a reduction of about 1,400 employees compared to the end of 2016 as part of measures made to adjust to lower growth.