Slowing Australia economic growth puts off rate hike expectations

The economy has avoided recession for more than half a century, but has chartered a rocky path towards non-mining driven growth as an unprecedented resources investment boom unwound.



The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data reflected the mixed picture for the economy, as growth lifted by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter last year, down from a revised 0.7 percent in the previous three months.



The figures showed that annual rate of growth was 2.4 percent, slightly below analysts' expectations and the central bank's forecasts.



"The overall numbers have been pulled back by what's been happening with net exports," Treasurer Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra, adding that Australia needed to "keep fighting for access in international markets".

But he struck an optimistic note, saying that beyond the headline figures, the data on consumption, non-mining investment, compensation of employees and profits "indicate a soundness and a strength to the domestic Australian economy".



Household spending drove growth in the October-December quarter, increasing 1.0 percent for the period after an upwardly revised 0.5 percent growth in the previous three months.

Net exports weighed, detracting 0.4 percentage points from GDP growth. Business investment declined for the quarter, but government investment helped to boost growth, the data showed.