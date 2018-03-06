SEDD intensifies its meetings with strategic partners

These meetings fall within the Department’s concerns to pursuit balanced economic policies based on solid foundations and effective tools to achieve sustainable development. Also, they come as part of its commitment to its strategic plan to lead the economic development in the Emirate by improving the satisfaction and loyalty of key dealer and partners by adopting the best practices in procedures and quality systems.

In this context, the Branches Department at SEDD held number of coordination meetings with a number of local and federal authorities to discuss what can be offered to them and to improve the services provided to achieve the best governmental practices that will develop the economic sector in Sharjah. The meetings included number of entities such as Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Civil Defense, and Police Traffic Department in the Eastern Region.

Commenting on Such visits, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department is keen on strengthening the mutual cooperation with various local and federal bodies. The Chairman also praised the level of collaboration between these entities in several areas such as working teams and mutual committees which works to unite and complement the efforts of the two sides in line with the economic development witnessed by the emirate and serve the agenda of comprehensive and sustainable development. Additionally, he stressed on the fact that such cooperation resulted in achieving remarkable results reflected the integration of their efforts.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi pointed out that the regular visits between government agencies aim to create a platform for knowledge and help in exchanging experiences. Such a thing will lead to the emergence of initiatives with clear visions and effective as well as distinctive results in the sustainable development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

From his side, Khalfan Al Herathi, Director of Branches Department in SEDD, emphasised that the cities that belong to Sharjah in the Eastern Region have many unique investment elements such as infrastructure, facilities, and services as a result of government cooperation to provide support to businessmen and investors to increase confidence in the investment climate.

Moreover, he illustrated that SEDD succeeded in reducing the time of the completion of licenses and various transactions through a number of measures taken to develop services to suit the highest international standards of quality. He also stressed that the department seeks continuously to adopt the best practices and solutions and apply them as soon as possible.