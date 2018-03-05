FTA calls on businesses to benefit from registration penalties waiver

In a statement, the FTA Director-General, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, called on businesses to benefit from this extension granted by the Authority and approved by the Board of Directors’, which takes into account the lack of readiness among businesses when value added tax, VAT, first went into effect. "The decision reflects the Authority’s commitment to guiding taxable persons and ensuring their full compliance to avoid administrative penalties," he explained, urging businesses to register immediately to avoid missing the 30th April deadline.