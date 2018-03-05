China aims for economic growth of around 6.5 per cent in 2018

Last year, China's economy beat expectations to grow by 6.9 per cent, however, international organizations have warned about financial risks associated with the economy’s heavy reliance on debt.

Premier Li Keqiang is set to outline Beijing’s plans to restructure its under-performing state-owned enterprises, lift people out of poverty and contain financial risks.

"China’s economic and financial risks are on the whole manageable," said Li’s work report, which was distributed to journalists ahead of the parliamentary session’s opening. "Both symptoms and root causes should be addressed to see that internal risk controls are tightened in financial institutions, and effective measures should be taken to defuse potential risks."

Li said China "remains the largest developing country in the world" and faces "a number of acute problems."

The Chinese government set a fiscal deficit target of 2.6 per cent of the gross domestic product, according to Li’s report.

The national defence budget is set to grow by 8.1 per cent this year, to 1.1 trillion yuan (173 billion dollars). The rise exceeds last year’s growth, of around 7 per cent, as China is becoming increasingly assertive in territorial disputes in the South China and East China seas and keeps a close eye on conflicts in the neighbouring Korean Peninsula.

During the two-week session, the almost 3,000 delegates of the rubber-stamp parliament are also set to approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would scrap the presidential term limit, effectively paving the way for President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely.