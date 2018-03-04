SEDD receives Sharjah Police Academy delegation

The delegation was received by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman and number of SEDD officials. This visit came within the Department concerns to promote mutual cooperation and to exchange expertise between the Department and various educational eentites in the Emirate.

The two sides discussed number of common issues in the public interest, where ideas were exchanged about some of the procedures followed. The delegation also learned about the structure and strategy of work in the common areas. In addition, they looked into the latest techniques and solutions used in the Department and means of cooperation that will serve all sectors in Sharjah and applies the orientations of the wise leadership in the Emirate.

Commenting on such visit, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department is moving forward with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah that aim to develop the human cadres and provide all means of service and comfort as the basis of the renaissance. He pointed pointing out that the Sharjah economy is constantly seeking to identify the best practices and solutions and apply them on the reality.

Also, he pointed out that such periodic visits between government agencies aim to create a platform of knowledge and help to exchange of experiences too. This thing will lead to the emergence of initiatives with clear visions and effective as well as distinctive results in the sustainable development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

On the other hand, the Academy’s delegation praised the projects and initiatives carried out by the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate, which created a qualitative leap and contributed to creating a competitive business environment in many economic sectors, reflecting the role of the Department in leading the sustainable economic development of Sharjah.

In the end of the visit, the delegation stressed that the visit was a distinctive station to see the potential of the Department. They expressed their deep thanks to the Department for the expertise, techniques and skills, stressing the importance of enhancing future cooperation in line with government service standards that Sharjah Government seeks for.