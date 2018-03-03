SEDD signs agreement with “A’maal” service centers

It is worth mentioning that the agreement comes within SEDD’s concerns to facilitate business activities, enhance channels of communication with customers, and provide time for businessmen and investors to carry out their transactions with ease.



The agreement was signed by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and Dr. Jamal Al Bah, Director General of Muamalat Center for Business Services. The signing ceremony was also attended by a number of officials from the Department of Economic Development.



SEDD Chairman stated that the service centers are strategic partners of the Department which provide a range of procedures and services that are considered a key priority in the conduct of business activities. In addition, he carried on that “A’maal” service centers will be an important addition to SEDD’s services that will contribute in raising the level of efficiency in serving the business community from public and customers.



Furthermore, he pointed out that SEDD will provide a package of programs and training courses for the Center's staff, periodic visits to review the efficiency of the Center, and a set of mutual workshops to exchange information on any update on registration procedures and licensing of commercial activities. Such activities include internal memoranda and federal laws and changes in electronic services, through the procedures followed by the Department.

Moreover, the Chairman added that SEDD seeks continuously to enhance excellence in the provision of electronic services with various private sectors. He illustrated that the Department will also collaborate with the service centers to come up with the best solutions and innovative mechanisms for speed and accuracy. In addition, he pointed out that the agreement will help in activating SEDD’s services in various sectors that are witnessing high demand.