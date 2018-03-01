Emirates SkyCargo gets Authorised Economic Operator certification

The Authorised Economic Operator programme is a voluntary compliance and security scheme that is built on the SAFE Framework of Standards to secure and facilitate global trade outlined by the World Customs Organisation (WCO). The basic aim of the AEO programme is to strengthen security and increase the efficiency of the supply chain in any cross-border transportation of goods. As an Authorised Economic Operator in the UAE, Emirates SkyCargo will benefit from a number of advantages including faster processing times for cargo in Dubai.

In order to be certified under the UAE AEO programme, Emirates SkyCargo had to undergo a detailed validation process with Dubai Customs. The validation process lasted for over eight months and the air cargo carrier was evaluated against a number of parameters including records of historical and actual compliance with regulations issued by UAE Federal Customs Authority and Dubai Customs. Other factors that were considered also included the security of physical infrastructure, protection against tampering or manipulation of cargo consignments and the traceability of shipment records. Following the certification, Emirates SkyCargo’s compliance to AEO standards will be monitored on a continuous basis by customs authorities.

As a result of the AEO certification, customers of Emirates SkyCargo will be able to enjoy faster processing and customs clearance of cargo in the UAE and other countries with which the UAE has mutual recognition for the AEO programme. This includes exports, imports and cargo that is in transit. Faster customs processing times directly translate into faster shipping and delivery times for customers around the world.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo said: "Emirates SkyCargo is committed to the highest standards of service delivery in meeting the logistics requirements of our customers. For us, the AEO certification is yet another step to ensure that Emirates SkyCargo and Dubai work together to remain at the forefront of the logistics industry as an effective platform for global logistics."

Emirates SkyCargo is the world’s largest international cargo airline measured in terms of Freight Tonne Kilometres operating a modern fleet of over 260 widebody aircraft including 14 freighters- 13 Boeing 777-Fs and one Boeing 747-F. The air cargo carrier takes a customer centric approach combining innovation and flexibility to constantly evolve its product and service offerings.