SEDD achieves competitiveness through viewing best practices

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the department seeks continuously to develop and improve the performance and service according to the highest standards in accordance with the leadership approach in excellence and innovation in all fields.



He stressed that the exchange of visits comes within the framework of SEDD’s keenness to strengthen the various cooperation relations and accelerate the development processes as well as the mutual work system.



Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and performance Department, said that the management is preparing a report on the benefit of visits within the standard comparison plan and how to implement it in line with the department’s strategy. Besides, the results are checked up regularly and measured compared with the goals set in advance, in addition to enabling the department through the provision of best practices.



Also, the department paid a visit to Dubai Police General Command, which aimed at learning best practices in the system of institutional excellence and standard comparisons. The experience gained from this visit was the development of a new page of benchmarking and the development of guidance.

SEDD organised a visit to the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, which aims to explore Masdar's advisory services on the management of renewable energy and clean technology projects. The role of Masdar Institute in finding effective solutions to the challenges facing the clean energy sector and climate change.



Additionally, the visit aimed to implement the use of solar energy to generate electricity for the new industrial areas and install solar panels on the parking spaces and the main building of the Department and branches to reduce the use of electricity in general, which comes within the terms of the operational plan to plan and lead economic development in the UAE.

As a result, SEDD benefited from 101 experiences from such visits, equivalent to 80% of the benchmark outputs, between knowledge acquisition and improvement, as well as a project in system development and customer service using modern technological systems.