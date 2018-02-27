Panama's President calls on UAE companies to accelerate bilateral trade

President Rodríguez on Tuesday called on the UAE companies to leverage Panama’s position as a strategic trade and logistics hub to access Latin American markets, while noting that Panamanian businesses have already seen the benefits of using Dubai to expand their reach in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.



He made these remarks during a special session at the Global Business Forum on Latin America 2018 in Dubai, which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, current and former heads of state, ministers, senior government officials and business leaders.



The President of Panama lauded the agreement signed between Panama’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a positive step toward boosting trade relations with the UAE.

He also touched on a number of challenges faced by Latin American governments and pointed out that Panama has become a well-known case study following its success in fighting corruption and creating a more prosperous society.



The Panamanian President applauded the UAE in general and Dubai in particular for becoming a global role model in prioritising people’s happiness. He underlined efforts made in Panama to attract entrepreneurs and investors, highlighting the attention his country pays to small and medium enterprises and start-ups.

He asserted that his country has worked to improve its infrastructure in an effort to meet growing demand and attract foreign investments; this is in addition to the technological infrastructure, which has also become quite advanced by virtue of the multiple technology and e-commerce companies that have entered the Panamanian market.



Panama is looking to provide a supportive social environment for all cultures, following the UAE’s example, which has become an immensely diverse community. This is done by developing the education system, improving schools and universities, and promoting the English language among citizens and residents to better interact with newcomers, he said.

In addition, the president shed light on a variety of major projects undertaken by the Panamanian government to support the country’s sustainable economic growth such as the expansion of the Panama Canal and airports, ports and bridges, which have helped attract a steady flow of investments.



When asked about his attendance at the Global Business Forum on Latin America, he explained that the event is an important platform for knowledge-sharing between Latin America and the Middle East, adding that he hopes that his participation would help strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership between the UAE and Panama.