AED 878.371 Million worth deals signed during UMEX and SIMTEX 2018

Al Yamahi added that the Armed Forces signed two contracts with the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI). The first contract, valued at AED70.673 million, involves the renewal of technical support for UAV systems for 24 months, whereas the second contract worth AED34.626 million involves the purchase of spare parts for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).



Al Yamahi also revealed that the Armed Forces signed an AED122,153 deal with TRUST International for the maintenance and repair of nano NUAS PD - 100 BLACK HORNET PRS aircraft systems, and an AED719,000 deal with Computer and Power Technology CPT for the purchase of training systems and supplements for luggage and baggage inspection.



Another deal involving two contracts were signed with DENEL DYNAMICS from South Africa to increase the financial allocation for technical support for Seeker 2 unmanned aircraft systems. The first contract worth AED14.720 million and the second worth AED11.040 million.



Another important deal signed on the third day includes an AED130.391 million deal with CAE MARITIME MIDDLE EAST L.L.C from Canada for the purchase and installation of equipment for the Blackhawk and Bel aircrafts.



An AED5.640 million worth deal was also signed on the third day with JSC RPC 'KBM’ from Russia for the purchase and supply of rocket propellants.



Al Yamahi also announced that the Armed Forces inked an AED22.006 million deal with INSITU from the USA for the purchase of 4 Intergreater aircrafts, and a deal worth AED4.285 million with INOVEX Simulation & Training Ltd from Switzerland for providing technical and training support for the operation and maintenance of BMB 3 machine simulators.