DP World, Suez Canal Authority sign agreement

The agreement, which establishes a clear timetable of actions required to execute the first phase of the project spanning 30 square kilometres, was signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Admiral Mohab Mamish, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority and SCZone.

This follows the signing of a partnership agreement at a ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum in November last year. The joint venture between SCZone 51 percent and DP World 49 percent with DP World managing the zone, will result in the development a comprehensive industrial zone in Sokhna spanning 75 square kilometres, as well as increasing the capacity of Sokhna port and linking it to the industrial zone to fuel foreign investment and trade growth.

Both parties aim to sign agreements with companies that wish to establish facilities within the zone by March this year.

Bin Sulayem said, "We are pleased to move ahead with the development of this promising new project, which has the potential to substantially increase foreign investment into Egypt’s economy. In Dubai and at DP World, we have seen first-hand the power of trade infrastructure like free zones and seamless logistics corridors to drive economic growth – today, our flagship Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone together contribute to over 20 percent of Dubai GDP. We hope to see Sokhna’s new industrial zone drive the same if not greater growth for Egypt. Our focus on long term sustainable change will also ensure that this growth is beneficial for generations to come."

Business sectors to feature in the new industrial zone will include light and medium-sized industries, logistics, and service utilities. Targeted industries include medical, electronics and communications, construction materials, logistics, textiles, automotive parts, food processing, energy production components and petrochemicals.