U.S. to overtake Russia as top oil producer by 2019 at latest: IEA

  • Tuesday 27, February 2018 in 10:08 AM
  • Pump jacks are seen near vast Monterey shale formation in California
    Pump jacks are seen near vast Monterey shale formation in California
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The United States will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, as the country’s shale oil boom continues to upend global markets.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at an event in Tokyo the United States would overtake Russia as the biggest crude oil producer “definitely next year”, if not this year.

“U.S. shale growth is very strong, the pace is very strong ... The United States will become the No.1 oil producer sometime very soon,” he told Reuters separately.