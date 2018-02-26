ADNOC agreement with Japan’s INPEX

The agreement, which comes into effect on 9th March and has a term of 40 years, was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO and member of Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council, and Toshiaki Kitamura, President and Chief Executive Officer of INPEX.



The INPEX’s stakes in Abu Dhabi’s Satah and Umm Al Dalkh concessions have been extended for 25 years. INPEX maintains its 40% stake in Satah and increases its Umm Al Dalkh share from 12 percent to 40 percent.



INPEX has contributed a participation fee of AED2.2 billion (US$ 600 million) to enter the Lower Zakum concession, which will be managed by ADNOC Offshore, a subsidiary of ADNOC, on behalf of all concession partners. INPEX has also paid AED920 million ($250 million) to extend its interests in the Satah and Umm Al Dalkh concession.



INPEX joins the ONGC Videsh-led Indian consortium as a partner in the Lower Zakum concession.

Lower Zakum is one of three new separate concession areas that make up the former ADMA offshore concession, which is being split into three separate concession areas to maximise commercial value, broaden the partner base, expand technical expertise and enable greater market access.



Japan is heavily reliant on crude oil imports from the Middle East, with the UAE providing 25 percent of the country’s requirements.

ADNOC is finalising opportunities with potential partners for the remaining 20 percent of the available 40 percent stake in the Lower Zakum offshore concession earmarked for foreign oil and gas companies.