An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin Texas, U.S.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $63.75 a barrel by 0342 GMT after rising 3 percent last week.



London Brent crude gained 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $67.43, after climbing nearly 4 percent last week.



Both benchmarks earlier hit their highest since Feb. 7.

"The rise in equities made it easier to buy risk assets such as oil," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.