AED291.6 million in deals at UMEX, SimTEX

The UAE Armed Forces and a number of private companies signed deals to procure new equipment and upgrade their technology. The deals included agreements on buying of drones and technical support systems.

One major deal signed was with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, for the supply of aircraft, according to Major Saeed Mohamed Al Yamahi, the spokesman for UMEX and SimTex. The agreement is worth AED72,493,500, Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the event was opened earlier today by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, UMEX and SimTEX cover a wide range of products for civil and military use, including marine, air and land search and rescue and aerial photography.

A total of 122 international and local exhibitors are taking part.