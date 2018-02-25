SEDD organises “Knowledge-based Economy and Future Industry” Forum

The Forum, which was held in Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, was attended by several officials, experts and representatives of the public and private sectors and decision makers. The Forum included discussions on the opportunities and challenges that shape the economic outlook of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and focus on the policy system that will support the best innovations and drive projects towards sustainability and diversity.

From his side, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Forum reflected the keenness of the Department to review the future prospects of the national economy. Also, he said that the Forum embraced the local and international experiences regarding the policy of economic diversification and the ability to create an innovative knowledge-based economy that makes it an economic knowledge center.

He carried on that the Forum adds to the list of successes and initiatives launched by the Department regarding to knowledge and innovation and their implementation as a policy in SEDD. Additionally, the Department seeks to expand such initiatives to reach the largest segment of business communities, economic experts and investors, as well as inviting the most prominent speakers in the Arab and international countries to raise levels of coordination and exchange of expertise at various levels, provide the best models in the future industry and sustain economic development and enhance its competitiveness.

Furthermore, he stressed that UAE is on its way to be one of the best countries in the world on the index of innovation, by 2020, where it is moving towards achieving this goal through many initiatives launched by the federal government and the governments of the UAE at other times.

Moreover, he emphasized that SEDD’s adopts the role in leading the sustainable development to achieve economic well-being in the Emirate. All of this is done through the planning and implementation of economic development projects and the adoption of innovation practices through the launch and implementation of quality initiatives and ideas at the county’s level.

Besides, the Forum discussed how to strengthen UAE’s status as a global center based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications that integrate physical, digital and dynamic technologies and contribute to the achievement of a competitive national economy.

It is worth mentioning that the Forum reviewed the aspects of the relationship between the business sector and knowledge and the role of government agencies in the development and rehabilitation of those seeking an economy that is primarily based on knowledge and made it a goal to ensure proper dealing with the requirements of the times.