ESMA look at the potential of the standard laboratory of “FANR “

The meeting was aimed at identifying the technical and human resources in the radiation labs of FANR, which is based in Khalifa University building, being the only laboratory in the UAE specialised in the calibration of radiation measuring devices.

The delegation was composed of the National Accreditation Department & Standardisation Department; this is part of a recent field visit conducted by the Standards to review the technical and administrative requirements of the laboratory in preparation for its adoption in accordance with the requirements of the International Standard for the Accreditation of Laboratories ISO / IEC 17025.

The two sides agreed to cooperate in the issuance of technical regulations and legislation issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology "ESMA" in areas within the jurisdiction of the “FANR” through technical committees and joint task forces, then organised a tour in the laboratory standard secondary dosage and laboratory Environmental measurements, for technical equipment and work mechanisms.



Quality requirements

The importance of the laboratory to be accredited in a way that ensures the recognition of the efficiency of its results. ESMA contains two sets of requirements, administrative and technical.

The administrative requirements relate to the quality of the management system. Analysis, methods of analysis and devices used, methods of controlling the quality of analysis, reporting and others, Dr. Rehab Al Ameri, Director of the National Accreditation Department in "ESMA", Said.

The laboratories use this standard to implement a quality system aimed at improving their ability to produce proven results because the standard is the basis for obtaining accreditation, and as this specification relates to the proof of efficiency.

There is a prerequisite for obtaining accreditation is "documenting the system," which is written in the document that you call Standard "quality file". She explained



National Competencies

Eng. Amina Zainal, Director of Metrology - ESMA, said that the role of the Authority in supervising measurement processes and national measurement laboratories, stressing the importance and necessity of benefiting from the national expertise and competencies in radiation measurements because of their role in public health and the environment.