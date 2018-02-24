UAE-Argentina Business Platform launches operations in JAFZA

The agreement follows a meeting between Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Miguel Braun, Argentine Secretary of Trade and a high-level delegation visiting the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Juan Caceira, President of the Argentine Federal Investment Commission, Fernando Martini, Argentine Ambassador to the UAE, and Gabriel Osatensky, Managing Partner of the Emirates Argentina Business Platform, and senior Jafza officials.

The Business Platform promotes commercial relations between the UAE and Argentina by connecting producers of goods and services with different types of consumers. The two sides discussed ways to cooperate and strengthen trade relations by enhancing the presence of Argentine companies through incentives and services provided by Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: "This is a major milestone for DP World and Jafza in our long-established relationship with Argentina where we operate marine terminals. We thank our Argentine partners for choosing to base the Emirates Argentina Business Platform in Jafza recognising its growing importance as the region’s top business enabler. With our strong presence across South America, Jafza is keen to build on enduring partnerships with Argentina and other Latin American countries. Our investments in Argentina make us an ideal partner with the ability to link markets, products, and commodities to MENA markets via Jebel Ali Port and the Free Zone. Our extensive reach and the UAE’s strategic geographic location will help boost the competitiveness of Argentine goods in the region. We look forward to encouraging businesses in the UAE to communicate with counterparts in Argentina to establish beneficial commercial and industrial partnerships using the Platform as a bridge linking the two markets."

Gabriel Osatensky, Managing Partner of the Emirates Argentina Business Platform, said: "The Platform is the cornerstone for enabling the movement of Argentine products to UAE, Middle East and North African markets, encouraging cooperation between Argentine producers and local suppliers. From our new base in Jafza we will be able to help Argentine companies identify investment opportunities across the region and grow their businesses."