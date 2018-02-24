UAE, India form joint committee to activate MoU on manpower

The signing ceremony of the MOU took place earlier this month and was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, signed the MoU on behalf of the UAE. It aims to develop the institutional partnership between the two countries in order to improve the management of the contractual work cycle of Indian labour in the country.

The joint committee is to take the necessary steps to co-operate in managing the contractual work cycle and exchanging studies and information in the manpower field, including the use of information technology, and to ensure the organisation of the use of the manpower in accordance with the law, transparency and mutual interest principles.



According to the MoU, the employers wishing to recruit workers from India should follow the procedures in force at the ministry so that applications for recruitment will be submitted through the portal of the electronic system of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. This will include the details and nature of work, according to the work offer received by the labour in their country.

The two sides also agreed on co-operating in this field in accordance with the principles stipulated in the agreement in this regard, which was attached to the MoU, in the field of manpower.