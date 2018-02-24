‘Invest in Sharjah’ and Netherlands commit to closer trade ties

During a series of panels and debates at a round table event, members of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Netherlands and BeNeLux Business Councils agreed that positive, practical steps will be taken to open viable investment opportunities for Dutch businesses to either grow or enter in the Sharjah business community.

Trade has been the key driver of the successful and lengthy relationship between the UAE and the Netherlands. Speaking at the roundtable at Flag Island, Sharjah, the Dutch trade delegation expressed a desire to increase its business presence in the emirate, which currently stands at 156 companies – 87 of which are in free zones.

Invest in Sharjah – the entity responsible for intensifying Sharjah Government’s efforts to promote the emirate’s business and investment opportunities in key international markets – largely focussed on investments that will promote economic growth for both sides in areas of common interest, such as media, technology, education, research and development, transport and logistics and the environment.

CEO of Shurooq, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, welcomed the 80-plus representatives of Dutch companies, saying that their presence has always been a valuable addition to the Sharjah economy.

He said: “This meeting symbolises a new milestone in the strong relations between Sharjah and the Netherlands, and with the return of our Dutch friends and longstanding partners to Sharjah, we hope to continue ahead in this journey ever more strongly.”

He continued: “Today we are home to some of biggest and world-leading Dutch brands such as ABN Amro, AkzoNoebel, Boskalis, ING, Unilever, Philips, Shell, Van Oord and Vopak. We pride ourselves on doing business in an emirate that is the region’s gateway for an innovative and knowledge-based economy, and for doing business in an emirate that invests in SMEs to sustain a cost-efficient environment for startups and small businesses, achieving an economy that is based on diversity, sustainability and profitability.”

“I hope that through this roundtable, we are able to offer our esteemed guests not just a possibility to create and maintain relationships outside our direct working environment, but also promote a mutual understanding of relations between Sharjah and the Netherlands, while looking after the interests of everyone involved,” he noted.

In reply, Hans Sandee, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Netherlands, described the Emirate of Sharjah as one of the most rapidly developing economies in the region.

The Consul-General of the Kingdom said: “Sharjah has consistently continued to deliver its superb infrastructure including the expansion of business at international airport and highly strategic docks and transport systems - it is a remarkable transformation.”

He continued: “The emirate is not only beautiful, it has created a hugely dynamic and professional environment, offering new opportunities which will bring our businesses relationships even closer together.”

Other distinguished attendees from Netherlands included Stefanie Schachtschabel, Chairman of the Netherlands Business Council; Laurent van Helden, Executive Committee member at the BeNeLux Business Council and General Manager at Frames; Hubb Hendrickx, Executive Committee Member at the Netherlands Business Council, and numerous representatives from Dutch establishments operating locally and internationally.

A panel discussion titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Sharjah’ hosted a diversified set of speakers which included Mohammed Juma’a Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the American University of Sharjah Enterprises and CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Shahib Al Hammadi, Director, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Al Hosani, Managing Director of Tandeef at Bee’ah Sharjah Environment Company, Dr Abdelaziz, Muhairi, Director, Sharjah Healthcare City, and Jan Willem Paul, General Manager, Exalto Emirates.

Speaking on strategic investment opportunities for Dutch companies in the emirate, Al Musharrkh explained: “At Invest in Sharjah, our core focus is to offer premium investment consultation services to potential foreign investors and familiarise them with brand ‘Sharjah’, connecting their strengths and interests with local opportunities.”

He added: “The UAE is an important trading partner in the region, and most Dutch exports to the Gulf are bound for the UAE. Looking at the future, it is expected that with the diversification of the UAE's economy, bilateral trade relations will only become more diverse.”

The panel also highlighted the progress that has been made in Sharjah in such a short time, including the advances in healthcare and the development of Sharjah Healthcare City as a groundbreaking new facility, and education, where out of 100,000 students, 50,000 are based in Sharjah.

Describing how Sharjah’s world-class investors have created the emirate’s substantial competitive edge, the Sharjah executives highlighted the new diversity of sectors, services and industries, and the vast new opportunities for leading Dutch investors to enter such a dramatic and intense business landscape.