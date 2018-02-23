UAE to participate in India's Partnership Summit

The UAE's participation in the global forum, which will run under the theme 'Charting New India's Global Integration Strategy', comes at a time the country's economic, investment, and trade relations with India is significantly evolving in line with the deeply rooted relations binding the two nations across multiple domains.

The country's delegation to the summit will be led by Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and include representatives of ADNOC, UAE International Investors Council, MASDAR, EXPO 2020 Dubai, Dubai South, DP World, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), LULU Group International, Bank of Sharjah, and other firms operating in the country.

Al Saleh will address the summit on the massive transformational development drive ongoing in the UAE and the prospects of advancing the already privileged relations with India.

The delegation will attend a number of workshops and panel sessions with Indian businesses and public and private departments to discuss ways of accelerating the exchange of trade.

The non-oil trade between UAE and India amounted to UAE131.7 billion during 2016, with UAE's imports comprising AED82.9 billion thereof against AED18 billion of exports.