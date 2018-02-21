UAE banks' assets hit $734 billion in 2017

The resilient solvency of UAE banks comes on the back of rapid economic growth in the country despite the global and regional economic slowdown.



The Saudi Arabia-based banks come second, according to the survey conducted by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), with total assets hitting around $615 billion, followed by Kuwait's banks with $212 billion worth of assets and Bahrain's, $189 billion and finally Oman-based banks with $82 billion assets.



The First Abu Dhabi Bank comes second to none in comparison with other Gulf banks at all indices, with its assets hitting $182 billion by the end of last year, and a market value of $30.4 billion and net profit of around $3billion.



The Saudi National Commercial Bank's assets amounted to $118 billion, followed by the National Bank of Kuwait with assets worth $86 billion, National Bank of Bahrain with $34 billion of assets in September 2017 and finally Bank Muscat of Oman with assets of $29 billion.