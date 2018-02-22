German court to consider ban on diesel vehicle in cities

The court is not determining whether such bans are to be implemented, but rather whether cities have the right to mandate them, without nationally standardized rules, in order to maintain pollution limits.



The Leipzig court is examining earlier court rulings from Stuttgart and Dusseldorf. While the Stuttgart court saw driving bans as the "most effective" means to improve urban health safeguards, the Dusseldorf court found that the bans had to be "seriously examined."



If the Leipzig court rejects the revisions outright, it could have a nationwide effect by freeing the way for cities to instate such bans, though it would be up to each individual one to implement them.



The Stuttgart court had ruled in July against the Baden-Wuerttemberg state government, which had attempted to halt the diesel ban by putting forward a plan to modify emissions-control software.

Germany's carmakers have struggled to emerge from a diesel scandal that rocked the industry in 2015 with Volkswagen's revelation it had installed emissions-cheating software in millions of diesel vehicles.