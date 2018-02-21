Electric car market jumpstarts cobalt prices

Archived

The price per tonne of cobalt rose to $82,000 on the London Metal Exchange in mid-February, its highest level since it began tracking the commodity in 2010, and has almost tripled in value since the beginning of 2016.



However, the rapidly growing demand has not yet peaked, according to Darton Commodities, which specialises in the sale of cobalt.



"The market is expected to remain in surplus supply until forecasts of exponential growth in electric vehicle sales materialise around 2020," said its annual report.