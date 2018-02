Al Mazrouei is the President of the OPEC Conference for 2018.

Both within OPEC and within the framework of co-operation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, efforts will continue "to deliver the stability that both producers and consumers desire," Al Mazrouei wrote in an opinion article prepared to coincide with the International Petroleum Week in London.

"We do not want a return to the market volatility and downturn that we experienced in 2014, 2015 and 2016," the Minister wrote.