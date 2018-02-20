Sultan bin Hadda: 27% Industrial Growth in Sharjah

Since the 1970s, the Emirate of Sharjah has been one of the industrial centers and productive investment groups where it witnessed the first industrial zones planned in UAE in particular and in the Arabian Gulf region in general.

In addition, the industrial growth in Sharjah comes in hand with the economic diversification process that UAE witnesses, whereas the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a very important part of the diversity system, which is the largest of the global economies. Also, the Licenses Report that was released in 2017 by the Economic Department explained that the industrial licenses achieved the highest rate of growth of licenses issued which has reached 27% during 2017.

Secured and Sustainable Economy

The Emirate of Sharjah provides a safe and stable environment for business. This environment encourages many foreign investors to operate in the Emirate to open their business branches in the region. Also, the Emirate is keen on to establish a clear vision of sustainability as the basis for all new development projects in it.

High Quality Infrastructure and Well-found Industrial Zones

Sharjah holds a large number industrial zones and an industrial base which is considered the largest in the country and the region. Likely, the Emirate has a strategic location alongside to the adoption to a large number of industrial zones, whereby its ports are overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and has a modern international airport that facilitate all trading and cargo movement.

Available Facilities

Sharjah is considered an ideal investment environment, especially in the industrial sector, as it provides investors with facilities and quality services. Also it has many advantages such as owning one of the largest areas for the industry in the country.

Likewise, SEDD launched recently its “Sharjah Industrial Guide” in order to raise the level of work performance and facilitate the procedures associated with the provision of services related to the industrial sector. All of this was done in accordance with the best international standards of ease and clarity, and within the framework of continuous work to improve the performance of government entities as well as the working mechanisms.

Knowledge-based Economy

SEDD seeks to be a successful model in transforming its economy from relying on natural resources to relying on the skills and minds of its people. It carries out such thing through a strategy based on adopting innovative knowledge-based economy. The Department implements such goals to reflect its vision to lead the comprehensive development in attaining diversified knowledge-based and competitive economy.

Thus, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, pointed out that the Department cares about placing a map of industrial investment in the Emirate in cooperation with the concerned government agencies seeking to attract more investments to Sharjah. Likely, he emphasised that the Department is committed to applying the best practices that will provide a competitive environment to attract investments to Sharjah. These approaches will help in moving towards sustained economic growth and building a productive economy according to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who calls for developing the industrial environment in the Emirate.

From her side, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department in SEDD, stressed that the Department in keen on to adopt a clear strategy that help in developing the Emirate’s industrial investments. She added that the work on improving the emirate’s economy is one of the most important tasks that SEDD is taking which will promote Sharjah’s status on the economic map to achieve a sustainable economic development.

Additionally, she clarified that there are many positive developments that the Department embraces in order to strengthen its strategy aimed at supporting the industrial sector and developing the local export sector. Such things can be achieved through working with industrial companies in various sectors and providing the needed support to attain the growth of companies operating in the global markets.