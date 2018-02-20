Oil markets mixed as U.S crude, Brent move in opposite directions

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.38 a barrel at 0518 GMT, up 70 cents, or 1.1 percent, from their last settlement.



Traders said the higher WTI prices were a result of reduced flows from Canada's Keystone pipeline, which has been operating below capacity since late last year due to a leak, cutting Canadian supplies into the United States.



Outside North America, Brent crude eased on the back of a dip in Asian stocks and a stronger dollar, which potentially curbs demand as it makes fuel more expensive for countries using other currencies domestically.

Brent crude futures were at $65.48 per barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.



The opposing price direction of the two main crude benchmarks has sharply reduced WTI's discount to Brent , to around $3.22 per barrel on Tuesday, down from over $7 in late 2017.

Overall, oil markets remain well supported due to supply restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which started last year in order to draw down excess global inventories.