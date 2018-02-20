EU agri-food exports' values remained down for MENA in 2017

The report attributed the decrease mainly to less exports in cereals), in particular Saudi Arabia (EUR -532 million; -12%), Egypt (EUR 0.448 million; -25%), Morocco (EUR -176 million; -10%), Libya (EUR -163 million and Algeria (EUR -154 million; -6%). Agri-food exports to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates also went down appreciably in 2017.



For the year 2017, EU agri-food exports reached a record value of EUR 137.9 billion, corresponding to a sustained increase by 5.1 % in value terms compared to 2016.



Agri-food imports from third countries in 2017 accounted for EUR 117.4 billion, i.e. an increase by 4.5% compared to 2016 data. Nevertheless, driven by the stronger export performance over the 12-months period, the export surplus now stands at EUR 20.5 billion, which represents a growth of 9% over last year and the 8th consecutive year of agricultural trade surplus.