Ministry of Economy discussed agricultural co-operation with Ethiopia

The discussion took place during his meeting with Ethiopia's State Minister of Trade Promotion Sector Ayana Zewdie and his delegation at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, on the sidelines of their visit to the UAE to participate in the Gulfood 2018 exhibition, which is being held from 18th to 22nd February, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The meeting addressed the current co-operation between the UAE and Ethiopia in agriculture, food industries, tourism, logistical services and aerial shipping and transport, as well as the available opportunities to strengthen their economic and trade relations and develop their mutual ties.



Al Saleh said that the UAE has prioritised promoting its economic and trade relations with Ethiopia while stressing that the Ethiopian market enjoys rich natural resources and provides promising investment opportunities in a variety of sectors related to the country’s development agenda, especially in agriculture and food security, as well as the transport and tourism sectors.



He added that the agriculture and food industries are among the key sectors that attract Emirati investments because the UAE imports 80 percent of its food requirements. The Ethiopian market has promising potential in terms of agricultural crops, livestock and flower farming, which are among the country’s interest, which helps to open various areas of co-operation and establish partnerships that advance their economic and trade relations to wider levels, he further added.

Ayana Zewdie stated that his country aims to attract more Emirati investments to their markets in various economic and trade areas, especially in the agriculture sector and other industries based on agricultural crops and livestock.



His country is currently developing its industrial capacities and creating specialised industrial zones, to attract more industrial investments that will help to establish prosperous partnerships with the UAE, in light of its relevant expertise in this area, he added.

The mutual Emirati-Ethiopian relations are witnessing significant activities on economic and trade levels, in light of the presence of many Emirati companies in the Ethiopian market, as well as the increasing number of direct flights between both countries, he said in conclusion.