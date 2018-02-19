Sultan Al Mansouri launches Halal Accreditation Service and ESMA interactive global map

He confirmed that the United Arab Emirates is currently leading the global efforts to assess the size of the Islamic economy sector through a specialized study currently being undertaken by the concerned authorities in the UAE , Will be completed by the end of this year on related sectors, including food commodities, finance and Islamic insurance, as well as the quality and quality of life in the country.

"The UAE is focused on becoming a global leader in the Halal industry and has taken pioneering steps in this field," he said in remarks on the sidelines of the opening of the third session of the International Halal Industry Forum in Dubai.

The UAE is aiming to become a major player in the global Halal industry, whether in import, production, manufacturing or re-export. The UAE Central Bank, and obtained the approval of the UAE Cabinet and will deal with all decisions related to the Halal industry, so that this body ensures that the decisions and procedures are in line with the provisions of Islamic law.

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) developed the interactive Halal map accreditation and assessment, The geographical positioning of the regions according to the world map, facilitating the global trade and building a solid ground for the manufacture of halal products in food commodities, cosmetics and slaughterhouses.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of (ESMA), said that this innovative interactive platform is one of the innovations that ESMA has worked on over the past months. Enabling the local market to provide halal products worthy of consumer confidence, and will provide a secure information window for the growing number of consumers of Halal products around the world.

During the five-day of Gulfood exhibition, "ESMA" will review legislation, regulations and technical regulations related to various food products and activities. Al Maeeni said.

The UAE standards are an important element in raising the quality of food products traded in the UAE markets and maintaining public health and consumer safety.