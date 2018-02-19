Japan reports first trade deficit in eight months in January

The value of inbound shipments climbed 7.9 per cent from a year earlier to 7 trillion yen with imports of petroleum up 11.4 per cent and those of liquefied natural gas rising 11.5 per cent, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.



The value of outbound shipments from Japan jumped 12.2 per cent from a year earlier to 6.1 trillion yen, marking the 14th straight month of growth thanks to robust exports to China, the country’s largest trading partner, the ministry said.



Shipments to the world’s second-largest economy surged 30.8 per cent to 1.2 trillion yen.



Japan has purchased more petroleum and liquefied natural gas for power generation since the 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. The disaster was caused by a powerful earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

Of Japan’s 42 workable nuclear reactors, only three are currently in operation amid persistent public concerns about the use of the atomic energy.