SIA received 11.36 million passengers, witnessed 77,600 flights in 2017

These figures were released during a senior management meeting held last Monday in Al Noor Island in Sharjah. Besides the airport's achievements in total flights and passenger growth, including freight volume, future plans and programmes were also discussed.

Passenger traffic increased by 327,000 passengers, as compared to last year. This increase was attributed to the geographical location of SIA and the continuous enhancement of its services and facilities, including the availability of the Smart Gates.

The airport recorded 77,627 aircraft flights, which was supported by the addition of new airlines and their access to new destinations, as well as the expansion of tankers operating at SIA.

The meeting also saw discussions on the performance of the air freight sector, which reported figures of more than 148,312 tonnes, with the sea-air freight volume reaching about 10,606 tonnes, despite regional and global challenges facing the sector.

Regarding these accomplishments, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "The SIA’s success last year was achieved thanks to the directives and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close co-ordination of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, resulting in various plans and programmes to enhance customer satisfaction by upgrading the services and facilities provided by the SIA.

"The results of 2017 indicate the continued growth in passenger traffic, aircraft movements and cargo operations. These are indicators of the potential of the SIA and the civil aviation sector, in general, in achieving economic and tourism growth for the emirate of Sharjah. We thank our staff, strategic partners from the government and private sectors for their valuable efforts in achieving these results."

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, added, "The positive indicators achieved by the SIA in the number of passengers and aircraft movements during the past year reflect the efforts by all parties working at the airport. They have contributed to the global positioning of the SIA as one of the best airports in the region.

"Sharjah International Airport was able to gain the confidence of a wide range of passengers, customers, airlines and air cargo companies. We are pleased with these results, driving us to continue our work and explore other avenues to contribute to the sustainable development of Sharjah and the UAE."