While touring the farm, Al Mansouri was briefed by Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Founder of the Project, on the techniques and processes used to grow pearls at the farm.

Al Mansouri highlighted the importance of such national schemes, which aim to preserve the UAE's heritage and showcase its maritime culture.

"As we mark Innovation Month, it is amazing to see such innovative and other out-of-the-box concepts being developed by the hands of the Emirati people," Al Mansouri said.