Sudan inflation jumps to 52% on food price rises

The January inflation rate more than doubled the 25-percent figure recorded in December, Central Statistics Office chief Karamallah Ali told a news conference in Khartoum.



"This rate of inflation is the highest in recent years," Ali said. "Even in 2013 when inflation was very high, it did not reach this level."



Ali said the January figure was driven by rises in the prices of essential items like bread, sugar and cooking oil.



Prices have steadily climbed in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, but the latest sharp rise in the price of bread in particular has fuelled widespread discontent.