The 3rd International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum launches with 12 innovative projects

The Forum is organised by the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The Forum will take place during the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, and will be held from the 15th to the 18th of February.

The Forum’s inauguration ceremony will be attended by local and foreign distinguished personalities, with a participation from speakers that are considered some of the most prominent personalities in Sharjah, which includes Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dr. Humaid Majol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, Professor Philip Molyneux, Dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Amal Al-Ali, Assistant Professor of the College of Business Administration and Chairwoman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum.

12 innovative projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition will compete to win in the Innovation competition of the Forum, and 4 winning projects will be selected by the jury at the end of the Forum. The final projects that made it to the final stage of the competition showcase the diversity of the students’ ideas and their interest in helping their community.

The final phase projects include the "Fursah" project, an online application that provides volunteer opportunities that are tailored to the skills and time preference of the users, and which aims to promote volunteerism, which is a benchmark for the development of society. Another project is the phone application “Meshwar,” which is an informative and user-friendly platform that aims to help students make better, more well-informed decisions in regards to their future career path.

Other final projects include " Tawari," which is an application that aims to speed up the access of chronically ill patients to doctors by reducing waiting time and simplifying procedures, and “Mobile Phone Screen Repair Device,” which is a final project that aims to repair mobile phone screens in an innovative way that is similar to vending machines, while also helping the customers save time and money.

The "Magical Stairs" final project consists of a staircase that turns into a ramp, which aims to makes the life of wheelchair users easier and more convenient, while also saving money and space. The "Heal your soul" final project is based on the combination of 4D and I Fly that aims to enhance the relationship between man and nature and reduce the stress of its users. The “Game of Thought” final project aims to provide a game for people with disabilities who are unable to move, by using a brain sensing headband that can read the signals of their thoughts and movements of their eyes, enabling them to play the challenging game without the need for body movement.

Another final project in the competition is “UniRide,” which is a smart application that is similar to the Uber application but is designed for university students only. The application allows students who live next to each other to share a car on their way to university, where the person who is being given a ride is required to pay the driver a fee. There is also a "StylePick" final project, which is an e-commerce company that provides specialized shopping services according to the choices and tastes of their customers.

The smart application “HALP” is a final project that aims to improve the experience of patients by speeding up response time and improving the standard of first aid in order to minimalize causalities. The final project entitled “Epilepsy Seizure Predictor” is a system that allows people who suffer from epileptic seizures to drive. The system can detect the driver's body for signs of an epileptic seizure's occurrence, and when the system gets a positive reading, it will in turn switch to an automated mode and try to park the car in the nearest parking space available, while also notifying close family members and the nearest hospitals about the case. The last project to qualify for the final stage of the competition is the Wireless Charger Project, which is a wireless power charging transceiver system, that can be used to ease, facilitate, and accommodate the use of electric vehicles, project-oriented drones, and other electronic devices.

The 3rd edition of the Forum includes five key pillars: hosting international speakers who are prominent in the field of innovation, hosting prominent speakers from the UAE community, organizing interactive panel discussions with experts on innovation and entrepreneurship, organizing an innovation exhibition and launching a competition that will promote innovation among students.

The list of international speakers at the Forum includes David Masefield, President of the Canvas Co-working Space in Toowoomba, a leading business and entrepreneurship support organization, Dr. Abla Abdel-Latif, Chairwoman of the Presidential Advisory Council for Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Khaled Youssef, Director and a member of Egyptian parliament.

The Forum will also feature speakers with proven experience in innovation and entrepreneurship, which includes Sheikha Hind Bint Faisal Al Qassimi, CEO of the Velvet Magazine, Dr. Amal Al-Ali, Assistant Professor of the College of Business Administration and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, Dr. Khalid Makled, Business Development Manager at Ruwad Establishment, Rasha Abousamra, Lecturer at Higher Colleges of Technology, Saad Al Rubaiaan, Chairman of Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and Managing Partner at CYLKA Communication and CSR, and Khalfan Jasim, an entrepreneur and former Development Manager at Tejar Dubai.