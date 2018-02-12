Ministry of Economy discusses opportunities, co-operation with International Trade Centre

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai, both sides discussed the "She Trade" initiative, which aims to support women in the areas of exports and joint work in various sectors while confirming that the launch of the initiative in the Middle East and North Africa will be held in Abi Dhabi tomorrow.



The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening trade links, encouraging investment and creating innovative solutions to support small and medium projects, to increase the competitiveness of exports and promote international dialogue and international trade, with the aim of establishing leading partnerships and focussing on women’s economic empowerment.



Al Mansouri noted the UAE’s commitment to supporting dialogue that will facilitate trade and make it more sustainable while noting further the leading role of organisations and institutions in promoting trade and unifying their efforts to enhance the global trade system and support economic and social development in various countries.

Gonzalez highlighted the advancements made by the UAE on all levels, praising its economic openness and attractive investment atmosphere, considering that the country plays an important role in proving the contribution of trade to achieving economic and humanitarian development. This is thanks to what it has achieved in different sectors, particularly establishing its location as a commercial centre connecting the different international markets with efficiency.



In his meeting with Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri discussed the developments taking place in the field of trade and development and the work of the UNCTAD.

The meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Summit addressed the contribution of the UNCTAD to the achieving of sustainable development goals. They also discussed the developments taking place in the field of e-trade and the co-operation between the ministry and the UNCTAD in this field, especially in supporting entrepreneurs.



Kituyi praised the development achieved by the UAE in a short period, the diversification of its economy from the oil sector, the high growth rates in all economic areas, the transformation to a knowledge-based economy, and the promotion of innovation as a model for future growth.

He highlighted the importance of the MoU signed between the Ministry of Economy and the UNCTAD aimed at developing innovative industries that set the framework of co-operation between the two sides to develop innovative industries through seven key pillars in a way that helps increase UAE’s competitiveness and promotes the contribution of technology and innovation to comprehensive economic growth and sustainable development.