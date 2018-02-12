GBF to discuss economic cooperation between GCC, Latin American markets

The Forum will see the participation of current and former heads of state, ministers, decision makers, and industry experts to discuss new avenues of economic cooperation between the GCC and promising Latin American markets.

Organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two-day forum will be held under the patronage the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Bearing the theme "Connect – Collaborate – Grow", the forum will provide an opportunity to listen to global thought leaders engage in inspirational, thought-provoking, and future-focused dialogues that shape the future of governments and business, while showcasing Dubai’s potential as a global gateway for Latin American companies.

The 2018 edition will host Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez, President of Panama, Vicente Fox, President of Centro Fox company and Former President of Mexico, and Cesar Gaviria, Former President of Colombia.

The Panamanian President will lead a delegation from the Central American country which includes First Lady Lorena Castillo Garc?a de Varela; Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, Vice President and Chancellor, Augusto Arosemena Moreno, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Dulcidio De La Guardia, Minister of Economy and Finance.

Other high-level attendees include: Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Gustavo Leite, Paraguay’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Lea Gimenez, Paraguay's Minister of Finance, Pablo Campana, Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign Trade, Arnaldo Castillo, Minister of Economic Development of Honduras, Hugo Rivera, the Dominican Republic’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs, and Rogelio Garza Garza, Under-Secretary of Industry and Commerce at the Mexican Ministry of Economy, and Jairo Estrada, Guatemala’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hamad Buamim, Dubai Chamber’s President and CEO, said, "The high calibre of speakers and participants joining the second edition of the GBF is a reflection of the event’s significance, as well as growing global interest in Dubai as a preferred trade and investment hub.

The forum, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East, will provide valuable insights and unique perspectives on Latin America’s future growth prospects and identify attractive business opportunities opening up within the region’s key sectors which companies in the UAE and GCC can benefit from."

The forum will look at the fast-growing halal economy and the potential for future cooperation in this area between the UAE, Brazil and other major agricultural exporters in Latin America.