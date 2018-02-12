UAB reports financial results for the twelve Months to 31 December 2017

Central to this Transformation Strategy were four key pillars: pro-actively deleverage higher risk non-core portfolios; reduce costs; enhance the Bank’s risk and control frameworks; and strengthen key banking fundamentals tapping into new funding lines globally With the continuing support of UAB’s Board and shareholders, the Bank is well positioned to generate sustainable returns going forward.



Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We are pleased with the financial performance in the year 2017 as the Bank successfully concluded its Transformation Strategy. We have substantially strengthened our Balance Sheet, focused on our core activities, de-risked the business and captured material cost savings.



The Board and I are confident that our revised and efficient business model which is backed by the strong economy in the UAE and business environment positions us well to continue doing the right thing for our customers and deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders.”



Samer Tamimi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I would like to thank the Board for their support throughout the various stages of the transformation plan. Since taking up the post in late 2015 we have had to complete a number of actions necessary to address legacy issues and return to the right path. With the conclusion of the recently announced rights issue I am proud to say that UAB will now be well positioned to serve the UAE market.”