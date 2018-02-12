Hong Kong team in Sharjah to assess jewellery market

After the year-end buying frenzy, the gold and diamond industry is seeking a trigger to kick-start sales, and the upcoming 44th MidEast Watch & Jewellery Show scheduled to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from April 3 to 7 is promising just that.



The MidEast Watch & Jewellery Show is one of the major industry events to be held in the region in the first quarter of the year, and a key supporting foreign organisation is in the UAE to assess market conditions and look at ways to boost its participation for the upcoming show.



Senior executives of the Hong Kong Jewellery Manufacturers' Association (HKJMA), which represents jewellery manufacturers and exporters of Hong Kong, met with top officials of Expo Centre Sharjah in Sharjah on Saturday (February 9) to take stock of the situation.



“It is the MidEast Watch & Jewellery Show that sets the tone for sales for the regional jewellery industry every year. This time too it is not different. What is going to determine the offtake is factors like US interest rates, the dollar value, geopolitical uncertainties and most importantly the region’s unparalleled affection for all things gold and diamond,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The HKJMA team was led by Mr Benny Do, Chairman, and comprised Mr Wings Cheung, General Manager; and Mr Thomson Chan, Exhibition Officer; while the Expo Centre Sharjah team led by Al Midfa included Mr P. Ravi, Director, Sales & Marketing; and Mr Mohamed Amjed, Group Exhibition Manager (B2C).



“Hong Kong always has a strong presence at MidEast Watch & Jewellery Show. The exhibition is a key event for us that gives direct access to the enter Middle East market for wholesale and retail opportunities. We are looking at a bigger participation this time,” Mr Benny Do, Chairman, HKJMA said.



Hong Kong usually has the largest pavilion at the show after India and exhibitors who have confirmed their participation for the show are looking up to the event to see a surge in sales and business leads.



“The exhibition is important for the industry said Mr Ravi, adding that Hong Kong will continue to have an impressive line-up of exhibitors for the upcoming show.

The biannual show is celebrating its silver jubilee year with its 44th and 45th editions this year. The previous edition of the biannual show held in October 2017 attracted nearly 61,500 visitors.