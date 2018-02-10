SIB’s ordinary general assembly meeting approves cash dividend of 8% for 2017

The meeting was held at Al Majara Hall, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the chairmanship of Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Islamic Bank, in the presence of the members of the board of directors, the executive management, shareholders and senior officials from the UAE’s banking and financial sector.

During the meeting, the Ordinary General Assembly also approved a cash dividend of 8 per cent of the nominal value of the shares, following the bank’s announcement of a net profit of AED 477.7 million by the end of 2017 compared to 462.9 million reported for 2016. This represents earnings per share increased to AED 0.18 compared to AED 0.17 declared in the previous year.

In his remarks on the annual financial results, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Islamic Bank, commented: “The bank’s positive financial results in 2017 are consistent with the goals and strategies approved by the bank’s board. They reflect the strong financial position and high performance in the various activities of the bank.”

Al Owais emphasised that the bank’s strong financial position coupled with customers’ confidence helped the bank’s ability to maintain its rating by international credit rating agencies, with a positive outlook. This positive trend enabled the bank to win numerous local, regional and international awards. We are proud of the achievements and results of the bank in 2017, thanks to God’s help and continuous efforts of the bank’s management and staff.

The Balance Sheet of the bank has reflected robust performance, and sound financial position resulting in total assets jumped by 14% to AED 38.3 billion at the end of December 2017.

Al Owais expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the first supporter of the economic movement in the Emirate and thanked him for his continuous praising of the bank at various forums. He also extended his thanks to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, for his constant support and encouragement to the bank.