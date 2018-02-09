Oil slides towards weekly loss on excess supply worries

The drop came amid a rout in global equity markets sparked by inflation fears.

Brent futures LCOc1 were down 81 cents at $64 a barrel by 1502 GMT. Earlier in the day, they fell as far as $63.70, the lowest since Dec. 20.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was down 80 cents at $60.35 a barrel, after falling to as low as $60.07, its lowest since Dec. 29.

Both contracts have fallen more than 9 percent from this year’s high point in late January. Brent was heading for a weekly loss of nearly 7 percent, its biggest since April, while WTI’s weekly decline of nearly 8 percent is the steepest since March.

U.S. domestic crude production hit a record of 10.25 million barrels per day (bpd) for the most recent week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), while an outage on a key oil pipeline in the North Sea proved short-lived.

OPEC member Iran also announced plans on Thursday to increase production within the next four years by at least 700,000 barrels a day, which Brennock said marked “a hat-trick of heartaches” for oil bulls.

U.S. production gains have put it on track to overtake the current output in Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The U.S. increases have complicated efforts by OPEC and other producers, including Russia, to force down excess global inventories by cutting output. The group extended the production cut deal, which began in January 2017, until the end of 2018.

An increase in U.S. exports is also challenging OPEC members’ market share in key regions such as Asia.