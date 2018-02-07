UAE stock markets gain over AED8 billion

Analysts attributed the growth to the improved financial statements recently disclosed by a number of firms.

Within this context, Emaar led the rebound, rising to AED6.47, wooing transactions of more than AE78 million in value, followed by Emaar Development which spiked to AED5.70 and Emaar Malls up to AED2.30. Damac closed on a high note as well at AED3.30, with Dubai Islamic Bank regaining momentum and rising to AED6.20.

At the capital's bourse, the banking and telecommunications sectors led the drive, with Etisalat jumping to AED17.50, FAB to AED11.35, and ADNOC Distribution to AED2.67.

A total of 5043 transactions worth AED466 million were conducted over 263 million shares, with 26 out of 69 trading firms closing high, 31 down and 12 at their last traded prices.