DP World, UAE Region wins 'Top Ten Gulf Enterprises' Award

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said, "This award highlights the vision of our leaders that promotes service excellence and superior performance. DP World is committed to contributing to the diversification of the local economy and enhancing Dubai's position as a major hub for global trade and an integrated logistics centre serving the entire region.”



"We thank the Sharjah Awards for Economic Excellence and the recognition of our flagship Jebel Ali facility. This award is down to the outstanding performance and hard work of the Jebel Ali Port team and their commitment to provide world-class services." he added.

The award was received by Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region, at a ceremony held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the Expo Centre in Sharjah.

Jebel Ali plays a pivotal role in the UAE economy with its multimodal maritime, land and air transport logistics facilities, supported by extensive navigational services connecting more than 140 ports around the world through over 90 shipping services every week.

In 2017, DP World increased the capacity of Container Terminal 3 at Jebel Ali Port to 4 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), placing it among the top facilities globally. The total capacity of the port has now reached 19.5 million TEU, in response to market demands.

The Awards are one of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce’s initiatives aimed at developing and recognizing quality in the private sector.